Inauguration of the series of activities of “Genesis and Spirit – Showcase of Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage” to be held at Mount Fortress Garden next Friday night

MACAU, June 21 - In order to celebrate the 2023 “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day”, to promote exchanges and cooperation between Mainland China and Macao in the field of intangible cultural heritage, and to enable Macao residents to better experience the rich cultural essence of China, the “Genesis and Spirit – Showcase of Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage” will be held from 30 June to 8 October. The event is presented by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, co-organised by the Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Centre, and supported by Galaxy Entertainment Group. The opening ceremony will be held at 6:30pm on 30 June (Friday) at Mount Fortress Garden, followed by a series of performances with Hainan characteristics at 7pm in the same place, including traditional music, dance, theatre, opera, as well as a special fashion show of the Li ethnic group, themed “When Fabric Meets Light: The Brocade Show”, which creates an immersive experience for the public to appreciate Hainan’s folk customs and traditional arts. On the occasion, the Mount Fortress Garden will be open until 8pm. All are welcome to participate.

The province of Hainan is a place that gathers diverse cultures, with a rich array of splendid intangible cultural heritage. At present, Hainan has 82 representative items of intangible cultural heritage at the provincial level or above, of which 32 representative items of intangible cultural heritage at the national level. The intangible cultural heritage of Hainan continues to grow, transmit and develop, serving as the treasure of Chinese civilisation. The series of activities of “Genesis and Spirit” will introduce Macao residents the rich array of intangible cultural heritage of the province of Hainan through thematic exhibitions, stage performances, live demonstrations and experiential workshops.

From 1 July to 8 October, the “Genesis and Spirit – Exhibition of Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage” will be held at the Macao Museum, showcasing intangible cultural heritage items of Hanian, including traditional Li textile techniques of spinning, dyeing, weaving and embroidering and Hainan coconut carving, guiding residents and tourists to understand the unique craft techniques of Hainan’s intangible cultural heritage and the practice under the concept of transmission of intangible cultural heritage “through people, items and their lives”. The “Genesis and Spirit – Performances of Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage” will be held on 1 July in Broadway Food Street and Iao Hon Market Park, respectively, featuring the fashion show of the Li ethnic group, Hainan opera, music and dance by ethnic minority groups and puppet theatres.

The series of activities also include arts and crafts demonstrations and interactive workshops, in which inheritors will present the essence of the techniques embedded in intangible cultural heritage of Hainan. From 1 to 7 July, experiential activities of incense-making and tea-tasting will be held at the Lou Kau Mansion, in which participants can experience the unique charm of intangible cultural heritage of Hainan through the process of making incense powder, sachets and traditional tea techniques of Li ethnic group. From 1 to 2 July, workshops on Hainan coconut carving, pottery-making techniques and bamboo-weaving techniques of Li ethnic group, and embroidering and wax dyeing techniques of the Miao ethnic group will be held at the Mandarin’s House. Those interested in the workshops can register through the “Activity Application” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web) on or before 26 June. If the number of registrants in the workshops exceeds the maximum number of participants, participants will be selected by drawing lots. Selected participants will be notified by SMS.

The first edition of the “Genesis and Spirit – Showcase of Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage” was held in 2011 and over the years it provides a learning opportunity for Macao and provinces of Mainland China, with the country’s rich intangible cultural heritage as a carrier to showcase the long history of Chinese civilisation and the diversity of ethnic cultures, broadening the cultural exchanges between Mainland China and Macao in breadth and depth, and allowing residents and tourists to experience the charm of intangible cultural heritage.

For more information on the series of activities of “Genesis and Spirit”, please visit the thematic website “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” at www.icm.gov.mo/chd, follow the official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao” or the “IC Art” page on Facebook. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.