Grand Opening of the Postgraduate Space at IFTM

MACAU, June 21 - Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) is thrilled to announce the opening of its new Postgraduate Space on June 19, 2023. This dedicated area in the East Asia Hall Annex Building is designed to provide a quality environment for postgraduate students to work on their academic research and thesis.

Since 2019, IFTM has been offering postgraduate programmes, including Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Master of Science (MSc), and Postgraduate Diploma (PgD), to meet the needs of students seeking to advance their knowledge and skills in the tourism and hospitality industry. In the upcoming academic year 2023/2024, IFTM will be launching three new programmes, namely Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in International Hospitality and Tourism Management (with five specialisations), MSc in Digital Marketing and Analytics, and PgD in Digital Marketing and Analytics. The new programmes will be in effect after being published in MSAR Gazette.

To further enhance the learning development and international exposure of its postgraduate students, IFTM has signed a dual master's programme cooperation agreement with the University of Queensland (UQ), Australia, in December 2022. Eligible postgraduate students from IFTM can transfer credits and complete UQ's Master of Tourism, Hotel, and Event Management degree while simultaneously completing their IFTM master's degree, in as little as two years. This cooperation agreement provides an excellent opportunity for IFTM's postgraduate students to gain a global perspective and expand their knowledge and skills in the field.

The Master’s degree and PgD programmes are open for application until 14th July 2023 while application for PhD is accepted year round with two intakes. Interested parties may visit the IFTM admission website for applications and details. URL: https://www.iftm.edu.mo/admission/en/how_to_apply/apply-online/postgraduate-programmes/index.html.