hush! 2023 Concerts Open call for proposals for local bands, musicians and curators of art installations

MACAU, June 21 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “hush! 2023 Concerts” will be held from late October to early November in Macao Peninsula, Hac Sa Beach and various locations in Coloane, presenting a number of concerts and thematic performances, as well as intriguing activities including hush! bazaars, workshops, art installations and network connections. In order to promote musical and cultural events in Macao, IC is now calling for the participation of local bands, musicians and curators of art installation. Interested parties are welcome to apply from 26 June to 14 July.

The participating bands of the “hush! 2023 Concerts” are divided into four categories, namely “Hot Wave”, “Upbeat Power”, “Summer Chill” and “hush! Kids”, according to the music style, type of musical instruments and age of the band members. At least half of the songs and music that they present in the performance must be original, while the songs or music performed in the category of “hush! Kids” can be non-original.

In order to explore the diversity of pop music events, this year’s event features a new activity, “Art Installations”, in the open call, which will be held at Hac Sa Beach and the adjacent forest area, allowing participants to create and design outdoor art installations under the theme of the Concerts. Art and design curators are welcome to submit art installation proposals, jointly building the brand image of “hush!”. The “Thematic Music Development” project allows local bands, musicians and curators to unleash their creativity and conceive unique thematic music programmes, bringing participants a unique music experience. The “Music Workshop” accepts self-recommended or recommended tutors to host workshops on music-related knowledge and experience, providing a mutual learning and exchange opportunity for music aficionados, thereby promoting the development of pop music in Macao.

The call for proposals for local bands, musicians and curators of art installations for the “hush! 2023 Concerts” is open from 26 June to 14 July. The regulations and application form can be obtained and downloaded from IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or the page “HUSH FULL MUSIC” on Facebook. Selected applicants will be notified individually.

For more information, please contact IC through telephone. no. 8399 6832 (Chinese) or 8399 6824 (English and Portuguese) during office hours.