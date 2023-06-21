UM Confucius Institute holds graduation ceremony for Mandarin course students

MACAU, June 21 - The University of Macau (UM) Confucius Institute held a graduation ceremony for students in its Mandarin courses in the second semester of the 2022/2023 academic year. During the event, which was held at UM’s Student Activity Centre, over 100 students received their graduation certificates. According to the students, the Mandarin courses have enhanced their language skills and deepened their passion for Chinese culture.

Since 2018, UM’s Confucius Institute has produced more than 900 graduates through offering high-quality Mandarin courses and a wide range of cultural exchange activities for non-native speakers of Chinese. Moreover, after joining the Alliance of Confucius Institutes in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in 2021, the institute has actively participated in activities organised by the alliance and cooperated with other Confucius Institutes in Portuguese-speaking countries and regions.

Chen Zhong, deputy director of UM’s Confucius Institute, as well as more than 120 teachers and students attended the ceremony. On behalf of the graduates, Si Jiexuan from the Elementary Mandarin course and Ke Lini from the Advanced Mandarin course shared their experiences of learning Mandarin and expressed gratitude to the teachers for their guidance and care. During the ceremony, the Perfect Attendance Awards and the Best Student Awards were also presented to recognise the students’ outstanding performance.

The graduation ceremony began with a Chinese music performance. The students also presented ‘San Ju Ban’ (三句半), a type of Chinese crosstalk, and told a story with an interesting plot based on Chinese vocabulary. The performances were well received by the audience. In addition, the students showcased techniques of Chinese martial arts. They learned how to give a fist-and-palm salute and practise on a wooden dummy, and different forms of Wing Chun from the Fighting Arts Club Macau, through which they obtained a deeper understanding of traditional Chinese culture. The graduation ceremony ended with the students singing the anthem of the Confucius Institute.

UM’s Confucius Institute offers Mandarin courses at six levels, namely Elementary Mandarin I, Elementary Mandarin II, Intermediate Mandarin I, Intermediate Mandarin II, Pre-advanced Mandarin, and Advanced Mandarin. The course content is closely related to everyday life and helps students master practical expressions in Mandarin. The institute has also launched a website titled Culture Corner, online Mandarin courses, and cultural activities to enable students to discover the charm of Chinese culture in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.