During six months of work in 2023 Lebedieva's CF sent about UAH 2.5 million to help the Armed Forces and the population
KYIV, UKRAINE, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the results of the work in the first half of 2023, Alona Lebedieva’s Charitable Foundation “Aurum” implemented projects worth about UAH 2.5 million:
“Over the past six months, we managed to send more than UAH 1.9 million for the needs of the military, UAH 350 thousand to help communities and the war-affected population, and another UAH 200 thousand for medical care,” said director of the foundation Regina Popova.
Out of numerous projects implemented by the foundation during this period it is possible to highlight the following: the transfer of two pickup trucks, a quad bike and a truck to the Armed Forces, manufacturing and transfer of plate carriers and armored vests with plates to military units, humanitarian aid to the residents of Kharkiv region, in particular, evacuated residents from the Dvorichna district, the purchase of equipment for the first Children’s Sleep Laboratory in Ukraine on the basis of Okhmatdyt NDSL and humanitarian aid to residents of Southern Ukraine who suffered from flooding.
“We still have many requests from those who need our help, we continue to work and believe in the soonest Victory of Ukraine,” - said Regina Popova.
As it was previously reported, based on the results of work in 2022, the Alona Lebedieva Charitable Foundation sent more than UAH 6.5 million to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As of June 2023, the Foundation handed 10 vehicles for the needs of the Armed Forces. Also, the owner of Aurum Group, Alona Lebedieva, founded a charitable foundation in Brussels, which will help Ukrainian children who were affected by the war and need rehabilitation in European clinics.
Press center
“Over the past six months, we managed to send more than UAH 1.9 million for the needs of the military, UAH 350 thousand to help communities and the war-affected population, and another UAH 200 thousand for medical care,” said director of the foundation Regina Popova.
Out of numerous projects implemented by the foundation during this period it is possible to highlight the following: the transfer of two pickup trucks, a quad bike and a truck to the Armed Forces, manufacturing and transfer of plate carriers and armored vests with plates to military units, humanitarian aid to the residents of Kharkiv region, in particular, evacuated residents from the Dvorichna district, the purchase of equipment for the first Children’s Sleep Laboratory in Ukraine on the basis of Okhmatdyt NDSL and humanitarian aid to residents of Southern Ukraine who suffered from flooding.
“We still have many requests from those who need our help, we continue to work and believe in the soonest Victory of Ukraine,” - said Regina Popova.
As it was previously reported, based on the results of work in 2022, the Alona Lebedieva Charitable Foundation sent more than UAH 6.5 million to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As of June 2023, the Foundation handed 10 vehicles for the needs of the Armed Forces. Also, the owner of Aurum Group, Alona Lebedieva, founded a charitable foundation in Brussels, which will help Ukrainian children who were affected by the war and need rehabilitation in European clinics.
Press center
Aurum Group
press@aurumgroup.ua
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other