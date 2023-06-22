Leavening Agents Market Share Growing with a CAGR of 4.2% to Reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2031

Increase in popularity of baked food products, rise in demand for bread as functional food, rise in standard of living among people, rapid urbanization.

The leavening agents market is primarily driven by the rise in the popularity of baked goods.” — Allied Market Research

The Leavening Agents Market report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape.

The leavening agents market was valued at $6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

A leavening agent is an ingredient and technique used to make light and airy foods. This is majorly used in the bakery industry, and yeast is the most widely used leavening agent. Biological, chemical, and mechanical/physical are some of the types of leavening agents.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players operating in the global leavening agents industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill, Inc., Corbion N.V., Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kraft Heinz Company, Novozymes A/S, Puratos Group NV, and Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH Co. KG.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global leavening agents market based on form, end-user industry, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

According to leavening agents market trends, According to end-user industry, the personal & healthcare segment was a significant contributor to the market and is estimated to reach $2,104.5 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Growth in demand for baking soda-based personal & healthcare products and exploration of medicinal benefits of the leavening agents, including yeast and baking soda, are likely to boost the market's growth during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

In 2021, depending on form, the biological segment accounted for $4,017.1 million garnering 67.3% of the global market share.

In 2021, on the basis of the end-user industry, the food segment acquired $4,261.6 million, exhibiting 71.4% of the global market share.

Germany was the most prominent market in Europe in 2021 and is projected to reach $760.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

