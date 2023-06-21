Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size to Expand USD 5.03 BN by 2032

According to Precedence Research, the global bone grafts and substitutes market size is expected to expand around USD 5.03 billion by 2032, and it is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bone grafts and substitutes market size were valued at USD 2.88 billion in 2022. To replace missing bones or heal fractured bones, bone grafts and substitutes are used. They consist of osteoconductive matrix that fills up wounds to speed healing, osteoinductive proteins that support the division of identical bone cells into two, and osteogenic cells that create bone in the proper conditions. Since they are bioresorbable, they don't result in an antigen-antibody reaction. These qualities make them popular for treating fractures and bone injuries, as well as in trauma, spinal, face, foot, and ankle procedures.



Market Growth

The rise in occurrences of joint and bone problems is one of the most significant factors that is anticipated to support market expansion. The demand for bone grafts for orthopedic operations has increased. Due to its use as a replacement in the autologous kind of bone graft, bone grafts are in high demand. The market for bone graft cell substitutes is anticipated to expand over the forecast period as a result of an increase in incidences of bone deformities. The introduction of new polymer and ceramic materials with physiologically superior properties is one of the major market trends currently being seen. The creation of free-form biomaterial scaffolds for tissue regeneration is aided by the emergence of new manufacturing technologies like fast prototyping and 3D printing. Additionally, because of increased morbidity rates, an ageing population, and an increase in osteoarthritis cases, there is a growing demand for bone grafts and substitutes. In addition, a move toward minimally invasive procedures and rising patient knowledge of the advantages of bone regeneration using biologics are fueling the market's expansion.

Regional Analysis

With nearly 47.81% of worldwide revenue in 2022, North America dominated the market. The three main factors influencing the accessibility of an advanced healthcare system, growing knowledge of innovative products that are commercially available, and increasing healthcare spending of 16.9% in 2018 are driving the regional market's expansion.



During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to see profitable growth. Rising medical travel and beneficial government measures are to blame for this expansion. However, in some countries, adoption is constrained by severe regulatory standards. For instance, the Korean Food and Drug Administration must approve the product before it can be marketed in South Korea (KFDA). The Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia oversees the products (TGA).

Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market, by Region ($Million)

Region 2021 2022 2032 CAGR North America 1,310.4 1,377.5 2,360.1 5.6 % Europe 657.8 694.3 1,238.1 6.0 % Asia Pacific 522.9 554.0 1,028.1 6.4 % LAMEA 244.4 255.5 410.1 4.9 %

Competitive Landscape

Allosource, DePuySynthes Inc., Baxter, NuVasive Inc., Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Orthofix Holdings Inc., TBF Tissue Engineering, Stryker Corporation, OrthoFix Medical Inc., MedBone Biomaterials, and SeaSpine are a few of the leading companies reshaping the market's competitive landscape. Numerous of these businesses are using tactics like mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to broaden their product line and profit from the expanding market need. The major market players are also raising funding for various technical advancements and related research in an effort to achieve a competitive edge.

Scope of the report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 4.47 Billion Europe Revenue Share 24.1% in 2022 Asia Pacific Revenue Share 19.23% in 2022 Allograft Segment Revenue Share 55.78% in 2022 Synthetic Segment Revenue Share 44.22% in 2022

Market Dynamics of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

Market Drivers: Increasing relevance of dental procedures

The global market for bone grafts and substitutes has seen new growth potential as a result of the increasing relevance of dental procedures. For suppliers in the worldwide bone grafts market, fractures in and around the tooth cavity have opened up a number of opportunities. Over the past ten years, there have been more investments in dental technologies and equipment. By offering top-notch dental care, this is done to make sure that the unmet demands of the medical sector may be fulfilled. The market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic bone disorders, technological improvements, rising patient awareness and healthcare spending, and rising treatment demand for complex bone diseases.

Market Restraints: Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

The use of artificial bone grafts carries a number of dangers. There is a possibility of negative reactions, and occasionally, bone development may not be complete. The likelihood of infection is likewise very high. The market's expansion throughout the forecast period would be hampered by all of these reasons. The use of these artificial items comes with a number of hazards. The risk that these items pose to a person's health led the regulatory authorities to recall a number of them.

Market Opportunities: Rising demand for orthopedic procedures

Many nations have begun to loosen their limits on healthcare institutions as a result. As a result, the market is anticipated to develop again as demand for orthopedic procedures increases. The introduction of synthetic grafts that are biocompatible is also anticipated to promote market expansion. To establish a better footing, market participants are investing in the creation of such grafts. For instance, in October 2019, McGill University created a biocompatible, hardened multilayered bone graft for treating big bone lesions, which was expected to provide it a competitive edge over other market participants.

Report Segmentations



Material Type Insight

The allograft section is anticipated to hold a prominent position in the upcoming years, depending on the type of material. The market has historically been led by the allograft sector, which has the highest revenue market share. The advantages of using allografts have led to an increase in demand for them. Since the material is osteoconductive and provides excellent immediate structural support, the market is predicted to expand. During the projection period, these two factors will propel the allograft segment's market expansion. Additionally, the use of allograft lessens the need for additional bone surgery.

During the projected period, a sizable market share for the synthetic sector is also anticipated. When it comes to the use of synthetic materials, patients like these materials more because there is a very low danger of any kind of disease transmission when using synthetic materials. Additionally, synthetic material is more biocompatible than the allograft portion.

Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market, by Material ($Million)

Material 2021 2022 2032 CAGR Allograft 1,528.8 1,607.1 2,753.5 5.6 % Synthetic 1,206.7 1,274.2 2,283.0 6.0 %



Application Insight

According to the application, the spinal fusion market will command the highest proportion in the ensuing years. The market is anticipated to expand substantially during the projected period as there has been an increase in the use of bone graft for cases of spondylosyndesis. The ageing of the world's population and the consequent rise in the number of orthopedics conditions linked with it will both contribute to the market's expansion. A variety of corrective surgery procedures are likewise in greater demand. Future market expansion will be fueled by these corrective procedures as well. The number of elderly patients is anticipated to increase over the course of the forecast period, driving the market's growth. Graphs are also being used more frequently for various dental treatments. This market segment is anticipated to offer a sizable amount of potentials for market expansion.

Recent Development

In the year 2018, Straumann purchased a 30% share in Botiss Biomaterials.





In the year 2019, this business also established a joint venture with Modern Dental Group. The partnership's goal is to establish a distribution business that will benefit the people of Macau and Hong Kong.





NuVasive Inc. acquired Simplify Medical in February 2021 to bolster the business' cervical portfolio and increase its growth opportunities over the course of the projection year.





Stryker Corporation completed the acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V. in November 2020. The acquisition of this biologics and extremities-focused medical equipment company is projected to contribute to the expansion of Stryker Corporation's range of bone graft alternatives.





Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Others

Synthetic Ceramics HAP β-TCP α-TCP Bi-phasic Calcium Phosphates (BCP) Others Composites Polymers Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP)







By Application

Foot & Ankle

Craniomaxillofacial

Joint Reconstruction

Dental

Long Bone

Spinal Fusion

By End User

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Others





By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



