Flash News: OKX Offers Users a Chance to Win Pepe Tokens by Trading on P2P Marketplace, Announces New Features for Futures and Perpetual Contracts

OKX Offers Users a Chance to Win Pepe Tokens by Trading on P2P Marketplace

OKX has launched a new campaign that rewards users who trade on its P2P Marketplace with a chance to win a share in over two billion Pepe tokens (PEPE). OKX's P2P Marketplace is an open, peer-to-peer marketplace that allows users to buy and sell digital assets such as Bitcoin, Tether and other cryptocurrencies with 900+ local payment methods and 100+ currencies.

The campaign begins on June 21 at 00:00 (UTC+8) and ends on July 4 at 23:59 (UTC+8), and is open to the first 1,400 users who complete a first-time deposit and trade on OKX's P2P marketplace.

There are two tiers of rewards for this campaign:



New users who buy at least 50 USDT worth of cryptocurrencies on OKX's P2P Marketplace and have a total trading volume of more than 500 USDT in futures or spot will receive 1.5 USDT worth of PEPE. Tier-two rewards: Existing users who buy at least 100 USDT worth of cryptocurrencies on OKX's P2P Marketplace and have a total trading volume of more than 5,000 USDT in futures or spot will receive 2.5 USDT worth of PEPE. This reward tier is limited to 400 winners. Only existing users who have never traded on the P2P Marketplace prior to this campaign are eligible for rewards.

This campaign follows the launch of two PEPE listings on OKX in May, one on its spot market and the other on its perpetual market.

PEPE celebrates the essence of online communities and taps into the collective force of internet culture by linking the Pepe the Frog meme with cryptocurrency.

OKX Announces New Features for Futures and Perpetual Contracts

OKX has implemented three new features for futures and perpetual contracts. These new features, which were added to the platform on June 19, 2023, are aimed at optimizing the position-closing process and providing users with greater flexibility and efficiency.

The first feature eliminates the amount limits for closing limit/market orders in Hedge mode. This allows users to place closing orders more efficiently, without any restrictions on the amount of the closing order.

The second feature eliminates the amount limits for closing take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) orders in Hedge mode:

Users can now set multiple TP/SL orders, with each order being equal to their position size without being limited by other orders.

When the market reaches the trigger price, the trading system will place a closing order based on the TP/SL amount and automatically cancel limit/market orders that exceed the user's position size.

The third feature allows users to modify their TP/SL orders anytime, anywhere. Users can easily modify the current TP/SL price, amount and other important configurations without canceling and replacing the current orders. To learn more, click here.



