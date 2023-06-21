Diffblue Appoints Evan Kaplan to its Board of Directors

The CEO of InfluxData, Kaplan brings more than 25 years of senior executive experience to help accelerate Diffblue’s worldwide growth in Generative AI for code

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffblue , creators of the world’s first fully autonomous generative AI-for-code software, today announced the appointment of InfluxData CEO Evan Kaplan to the company’s board of directors.



“Generative AI for code is transforming enterprise software development at unprecedented scale and speed,” said Mathew Lodge, CEO of Diffblue. “Evan has a demonstrated history of managing success in fast-growing enterprise technologies and we look forward to tapping his expertise to help take us to the next level with the industry’s first and only fully autonomous AI for code product, Diffblue Cover.”

“Diffblue is showing incredible momentum as generative AI for code transforms every aspect of the enterprise,” said Kaplan. “While most AI tools still require human review, Diffblue’s fully autonomous solutions enable high-velocity software delivery to optimize developer efficiency. I am thrilled to join the board and continue the company’s dedication to developer excellence.”

Kaplan serves as CEO of InfluxData, creator of the leading time series platform InfluxDB. Prior to his appointment as CEO in 2016, Kaplan served as Executive in Residence at Trinity Ventures. He brings decades of experience in the CEO role having served as President and CEO at iPass Corporation, the leader in global Wi-Fi connectivity, and Founder, Chairman, and CEO at Aventail Corporation, a pioneering SSLVPN company, now part of the Dell Corporation.

For more information on Diffblue Cover solutions and case study examples, please visit https://www.diffblue.com/

About Diffblue

Diffblue is a leading pioneer of software creation through the power of AI. Founded by researchers from the University of Oxford, Diffblue Cover uses AI for Code to solve the problem of effective unit testing. Capable of writing unit tests 250x faster than a human developer, Cover helps software teams improve code quality, expand test coverage and increase productivity, so they can ship software faster, more frequently, with fewer defects. Follow us on Twitter: @diffblueHQ