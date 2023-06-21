Volvo Midsummer: A celebration of community, local flora, and a greener future

The automotive pioneer invites Canadians to reimagine community spaces through positive environmental action

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 -- As an ode to its Swedish roots, Volvo Car Canada is ringing in Midsummer in true floral fashion with the Volvo Midsummer Celebration. Canadians are invited to partake in multi-sensory experiences rooted in local flora, sustainability and community. Taking place at Stackt Market, a public space dedicated to giving unused land a second lease on life through art and culture, the Volvo Midsummer Celebration runs July 7-8, 2023. The auto innovator is also calling on Canadians nationwide to join the Midsummer movement with a future forward test drive incentive: for every test drive of a Volvo vehicle this summer, Volvo Cars will plant a tree in association with One Tree Planted*.



“At Volvo Cars, we are committed to setting the highest standards of sustainability across our business as we work towards becoming climate neutral by 2040,” said Aleiza Alerta, Director, Marketing & Communications of Volvo Car Canada Ltd. “The Volvo Midsummer Celebration brings this commitment to the community, alongside growers, makers and organizations who share our mission to help drive Canadians towards a greener future.”

Flowers are the quintessential symbol of Midsummer and the beloved accessory of the season. That’s why Volvo Cars is working alongside Toronto Flower Market to showcase the best of our local flora, from growers, artists and designers whose values and practices are rooted in sustainability and community. The Volvo Midsummer Celebration offers a variety of verdant wonders, family-friendly activities, mindful vendors, and the chance to test drive an array of Volvo’s electrified vehicles. Highlights include:

Bowery Project Pocket Park : Check out the urban garden from Bowery Project, a not-for-profit organization with a mission to create opportunities for urban agriculture through the temporary use of vacant lots. The modular planting design will live at Stackt throughout the growing season, with harvests being donated to The Alexandra Park Community Centre meal programs and local community fridges;

: Check out the urban garden from Bowery Project, a not-for-profit organization with a mission to create opportunities for urban agriculture through the temporary use of vacant lots. The modular planting design will live at Stackt throughout the growing season, with harvests being donated to The Alexandra Park Community Centre meal programs and local community fridges; Open Air Midsummer Gallery : Enchanting florals take over Volvo’s fleet of hybrid and pure electric vehicles. Botanic installations will feature designs by Bloem Flowers, Blush and Bloom, Euclid Farms and Kenilworth Florals;

: Enchanting florals take over Volvo’s fleet of hybrid and pure electric vehicles. Botanic installations will feature designs by Bloem Flowers, Blush and Bloom, Euclid Farms and Kenilworth Florals; Engaging Workshops : Get educated, get inspired and get growing with a series of workshops on all things flora, including pollinator gardens, flower crowns and building your own bouquets;

: Get educated, get inspired and get growing with a series of workshops on all things flora, including pollinator gardens, flower crowns and building your own bouquets; Local Vendors : Shop organic and ethical goods from local makers. For some Midsummer-inspired eats, a range of Smørrebrød (aka “butter bread”) will be available for purchase;

: Shop organic and ethical goods from local makers. For some Midsummer-inspired eats, a range of Smørrebrød (aka “butter bread”) will be available for purchase; On-Site Test Drives: A fleet of Volvo vehicles (including the Volvo XC90, XC60, XC40, S90, S60 and C40) will be available for guests to take out for a test drive around the Toronto lakeshore.



Sustainability is at the core of Volvo Cars, with efforts focused on climate-neutrality, the circular economy and responsible business. This commitment has been woven into every element of the Volvo Midsummer Celebration, and beyond: with leave behind initiatives that make an impact:

To make charging more accessible, Volvo Cars is installing a permanent EV ChargePoint station at Stackt, available for the community to use long after Midsummer has ended;

Volvo Cars is teaming up with ReBloom , Canada’s first floral recycler, to ensure all flowers from the Volvo Midsummer Celebration are repurposed for a second life. ReBloom will redesign the remaining flowers into new arrangements and donate them within the community, with deliveries made in a Volvo vehicle;

, Canada’s first floral recycler, to ensure all flowers from the Volvo Midsummer Celebration are repurposed for a second life. ReBloom will redesign the remaining flowers into new arrangements and donate them within the community, with deliveries made in a Volvo vehicle; From July 1 – August 31, 2023, Volvo Car Canada Ltd. will plant a tree for every test drive at participating Volvo Cars retailers across Canada. This commitment is in association with One Tree Planted Canada – a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring forests, creating habitat for biodiversity, and making a positive social impact.



For full details on the Volvo Midsummer Celebration, including vendors, workshops, hours of operation and Volvo Cars’ giveback initiatives, please visit volvocars.com/en-ca/l/volvo-midsummer-celebration.

