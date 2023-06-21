Constellium awarded ‘Best Performer’ by Airbus

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announces today that it has won the “Best Performer Award” by Airbus.



This award recognizes overall performance in terms of quality and delivery in the Material & Parts category, the continuous adaptation to the production ramps, and the strong industrial maturity of both of our France-based aerospace facilities, Montreuil-Juigné and Issoire.

Constellium supplies Airbus with a broad range of advanced aluminium rolled and extruded products, including its proprietary aluminium-lithium alloy solution Airware®.

“We are honored to be recognized by Airbus with its Best Performer Award. This recognition is a testimony to our long-standing partnership with Airbus, and recognizes our excellence in serving our customer’s operations,” said Ingrid Joerg, President of Aerospace and Transportation at Constellium. “We look forward to continuing our hard work to maintain best-in-class performance and to further grow our privileged relationship.”

“The 2022 Best Performer award Constellium has received is the confirmation and the recognition of their continuous implementation of SQIP projects aiming at improving quality and supply chain performances,” said Mihaela TURTOI, Supply Chain & Quality Manager Procurement Operations Materials - Aluminium at Airbus.

Constellium supports all leading aircraft programs of Airbus with advanced aerospace solutions from its facilities in Issoire and Montreuil Juigné in France, and Ravenswood, West Virginia, USA. The three plants form an integrated industrial platform with unique aerospace capabilities.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.