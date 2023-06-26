Market Analysis: Leather Used In Furniture Market , Bacillus Thuringiensis Market, and Stevia Market forecast till 2030

Global Market Analysis on Leather Used In Furniture, Bacillus thuringiensis, and Stevia market forecast till 2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leather used in Furniture market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to increasing consumer preference for luxurious and durable furniture materials. The market research reports indicate a positive outlook for the industry, with a projected market size of USD 43 billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.30% during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and a growing focus on interior aesthetics. Additionally, advancements in leather manufacturing techniques and eco-friendly practices have contributed to the market's expansion. Key players in the industry should leverage these opportunities to capitalize on the growing demand for leather used in furniture.

The Leather used in Furniture market has a highly competitive landscape with several key players operating in the industry. Prominent companies in this market include Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Hornschuch, Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Nassimi, Willow Tex, and Nilco. These companies play a vital role in growing the Leather used in Furniture market by offering a wide range of leather materials specifically designed for furniture applications. They leverage their expertise in manufacturing techniques, quality control, and innovation to cater to the evolving demands of consumers. While specific sales revenue figures are unavailable, these companies have demonstrated strong market presence and contributed to the overall growth of the Leather used in Furniture market. According to the financial reports of these companies, Hornschuch reported a revenue of €830 million in 2020, Kuraray generated a revenue of ¥393,644 million in the same year, and Teijin reported a revenue of ¥720.3 billion in FY 2020.

There are two main types of leather used in furniture:

• Real leather

• Faux leather

Real leather, also known as genuine leather, is derived from animal hides and is highly valued for its natural texture, durability, and luxurious feel. It offers a timeless appeal and ages gracefully over time. On the other hand, faux leather, also called synthetic or imitation leather, is made from synthetic materials like polyurethane or vinyl.

Leather used in furniture finds applications in both settings:

• Household

• Commercial

In households, leather is widely utilized in the manufacturing of sofas, armchairs, ottomans, and recliners, among others. Its soft and supple texture, combined with its durability, makes it a popular choice for creating luxurious and comfortable seating options. In commercial spaces, leather is commonly used in hotels, restaurants, offices, and lounges, where it adds an element of sophistication and elegance to the decor. Leather upholstery enhances the aesthetics of furniture pieces, providing a premium and professional look. In terms of revenue, the fastest-growing application segment for leather used in furniture is the commercial sector, driven by the increasing demand for upscale and visually appealing furniture in hospitality and corporate environments.

The Leather used in Furniture market is expected to witness significant growth in various regions. North America (NA), Europe, the United States, and China are anticipated to dominate the market. In terms of market share, the exact figures may vary, but it is projected that North America and Europe will hold substantial shares due to the presence of well-established furniture industries and high consumer spending power. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share percent valuation of around 35% by 2026. North America and Europe are also expected to hold a significant market share in the Leather Used in Furniture market, mainly due to the increasing demand for luxury and premium furniture. These regions are expected to hold a market share of around 30% and 25%, respectively, by 2026. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth due to the increasing demand for premium furniture and the growth of the hospitality sector. These regions are expected to hold a market share of around 5% and 10%, respectively, by 2026.

The Bacillus thuringiensis market research reports provide valuable insights into the market conditions, focusing on the specific factors influencing the industry. Bacillus thuringiensis is a naturally occurring soil bacterium widely used as a biopesticide to control insect pests in agriculture.The Bacillus thuringiensis Market is expected to grow from USD 240.90 Million in 2022 to USD 371.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period. The reports analyze the market trends, competitive landscape, and key growth drivers and challenges, enabling industry stakeholders to make informed decisions. The research reports serve as a comprehensive guide for investors, manufacturers, and distributors operating in the Bacillus thuringiensis market.

The Bacillus thuringiensis market is highly competitive with several key players operating in the industry. Companies such as Sumitomo Chemical, Certis USA, FMC, Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide, King Biotec, Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology, Wuhan Unioasis Biological, and Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech are actively engaged in the production and distribution of Bacillus thuringiensis products. These companies utilize Bacillus thuringiensis as a biopesticide to control insect pests in agriculture. By leveraging their expertise in research and development, manufacturing capabilities, and strong distribution networks, these companies contribute to the growth of the Bacillus thuringiensis market. Sumitomo Chemical reported net sales of $19.5 billion in FY2020. Certis USA, a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., reported sales of $1.1 billion in 2019. FMC Corporation generated sales of $4.6 billion in 2020, and Phyllom BioProducts Corporation reported revenue of $4.3 million in 2020.

The main types of Bacillus thuringiensis used in the market includes:

• Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki (Btk)

• Bacillus thuringiensis serotype israelensis (Bti)

• Bacillus thuringiensis aizawai (Bta)

• Others.

Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) is a versatile bacterium that produces different types of proteins as:known as toxins, targeting specific groups of insect pests. Btk is effective against lepidopteran pests such as caterpillars and moths. Bti is specifically used to control mosquito larvae and other dipteran pests. Bta is employed to combat pests like beetles and flies. These different types of Bacillus thuringiensis offer a wide range of pest control solutions, catering to the diverse needs of the agriculture and pest management industries, thereby boosting the demand for Bacillus thuringiensis products.

Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) finds extensive applications in various sector. In fruit and vegetable production, it is used to control pests like caterpillars and beetles, reducing the need for chemical insecticides. In crop agriculture, Bt is employed to combat pests such as corn borers, cotton bollworms, and tobacco budworms, promoting sustainable pest management practices. In the forest industry, it aids in controlling defoliating insects and pests that damage trees. Urban greening initiatives benefit from Bt's ability to target pests like mosquitoes and flies in public spaces. In gardening, Bt is utilized to protect plants from pests. Additionally, Bt finds applications in other sectors such as horticulture and aquaculture. The fastest-growing application segment in terms of revenue is likely crop agriculture, given the substantial global demand for pest control solutions in major agricultural crops.

The Bacillus thuringiensis market is expected to witness significant growth in various regions. North America (NA) and Europe are projected to dominate the market, driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable agricultural practices and the demand for organic pest control solutions. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, particularly China and India, is also poised for substantial growth due to the expanding agriculture sector and rising awareness about environmentally friendly pest control methods. The expected market share of the Bacillus thuringiensis market in North America is estimated to be around 40%, while Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to account for 30% and 25%, respectively. The remaining 5% market share is expected to be held by the rest of the world.

The Stevia market research reports indicate a favorable market condition for Stevia, a natural zero-calorie sweetener. Stevia is gaining popularity due to the increasing consumer demand for healthier and low-calorie alternatives to sugar. The Stevia Market is expected to grow from USD 554.70 Million in 2022 to USD 744.80 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period. Growing concerns regarding obesity and diabetes, coupled with the rising adoption of natural sweeteners, are driving the demand for Stevia across various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Stevia market players should capitalize on this trend and invest in innovative product development and strategic partnerships to seize opportunities in this growing market.

The Stevia market is highly competitive with several key players operating in the industry.

• Purecircle Limited is one of the leading companies in the stevia market and operates in several countries globally. The company reported revenue of $125 million in 2019.

• Layn is another significant player in the market, offering a wide range of natural sweeteners. The company reported revenue of $203 million in 2019.

• Cargill (Evolva) is a leading player in the market and offers a wide range of stevia-based products. The company reported revenue of $9.3 billion in 2019.

• Tate & Lyle is a global leader in the ingredients and sweeteners market and provides a range of stevia-based products. The company reported revenue of $4.3 billion in 2019.

• Sunwin Stevia International is a leading player in the Chinese market, offering a range of natural sweeteners. The company reported revenue of $89 million in 2019.

Overall, these companies are expected to play a significant role in driving the growth of the stevia market in the coming years, especially with the rising demand for natural, low-calorie sweeteners.

Stevia is available in various types, including Reb-A series, STV series, Glucosyl Stevia, Reb M, and Reb D. The Reb-A series refers to Rebaudioside-A, which is the most common and widely used type of Stevia, known for its intense sweetness. STV series, also known as Steviol glycoside series, comprises various glycosides extracted from Stevia leaves, each offering a unique flavor profile. Glucosyl Stevia is a type where glucose is attached to the Stevia molecule, providing improved solubility and taste. Reb M and Reb D are highly valued for their sweetening properties and are often used in combination with Reb-A for a well-rounded taste. These diverse types of Stevia cater to different consumer preferences, expand the range of applications, and contribute to the overall growth of the Stevia market.

Stevia, a natural sweetener derived from the Stevia rebaudiana plant, finds applications in various industries. In the healthcare sector, Stevia is used in diabetic-friendly products due to its non-caloric nature and ability to regulate blood sugar levels. In the food and beverage industry, it is utilized as a sugar substitute in drinks, desserts, and confectionery, imparting sweetness without adding calories. The pharmaceutical industry incorporates Stevia in medicines and dietary supplements, enhancing taste and palatability. Stevia's natural properties make it suitable for use in cosmetics, where it acts as a sweetener and fragrance enhancer. With its versatile applications, the fastest-growing segment in terms of revenue is the food and beverage industry, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthier alternatives to sugar.

The Stevia market is expected to witness significant growth across different regions. In North America (NA), the market is projected to flourish due to rising health consciousness and a shift towards natural sweeteners. Overall, the global Stevia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% during the forecast period, with the Asia Pacific region holding the largest market share of around 38%. North America and Europe are expected to hold market shares of around 30% and 20%, respectively. South America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to hold market shares of around 7% and 5%, respectively.

