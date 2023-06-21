Summirow Dental Hospital Takes Dental Awareness to New Heights During National Smile Month This Year
Summirow Dental Hospital boosts oral health in National Smile Month with Gum Recontouring, Tooth Jewellery, Dental Bleaching, and Cosmetic FillingSURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Summirow Dental Hospital promotes oral health during National Smile Month 2023 through procedures like Gum Recontouring, Tooth Jewellery, Dental Bleaching and Cosmetic Filling while emphasising Oral Hygiene.
Summirow Dental Hospital, the best dental hospital in Gujarat, promotes oral health during National Smile Month 2023. This nationwide campaign, celebrated from May 16 to June 16, aims to raise dental awareness and emphasise oral hygiene. The clinic actively participates by delivering important messages and creating awareness about the significance of maintaining a healthy smile.
The power of a smile is incredible, boosting self-confidence, reducing stress, alleviating anxiety, and uplifting mood. However, concerns about teeth and overall appearance often hinder individuals from experiencing the countless benefits of a confident smile.
To address these concerns, Summirow Dental Hospital showcases various dental procedures during National Smile Month that enhance smile aesthetics and oral health. One such procedure is Gum Recontouring, an easy and affordable cosmetic dentistry option that can transform smiles in less than an hour. By correcting uneven, crooked, or discoloured teeth without the need for braces, Gum Recontouring provides desired results.
Additionally, the clinic recognises the popularity of tooth jewellery, a trendy accessory that adds personality to smiles. Dentists beautifully enhance smiles by placing jewellery on the side teeth, creating a mesmerising transformation. This painless and quick process lasts 6-12 months with proper care, using materials ranging from non-precious to precious ones.
Summirow Dental Hospital offers exceptional cosmetic dentistry services to maintain a healthy smile and emphasises essential factors for optimal oral care. These include brushing twice daily with fluoride-containing toothpaste, using mouthwashes, maintaining a balanced diet, and avoiding harmful habits like smoking and chewing tobacco. It is crucial to have regular dental check-ups, at least twice a year, to prevent dental problems and identify any issues early.
During the National Smile Month outreach, the clinic offers valuable tips for a healthy smile, including regular use of mouthwash, avoiding DIY teeth whitening remedies, and practising daily flossing and brushing. They also advise refraining from using toothpicks and avoiding coffee and tea before bedtime to maintain optimal oral health.
Summirow Dental is at the forefront of empowering individuals to have confident and healthy smiles. They put in relentless efforts to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to experience the life-changing impact of a confident smile. For more information or to book an appointment, please visit the official website at Summirow Dental Hospital.
About Summirow Dental Hospital:
Experience exceptional dental care at Summirow Dental Hospital, the best dental clinic in Surat. Their team of experts dedicates to providing personalised services and creating smiles that look natural. They cater to individual patients with a wide range of specialised treatments, such as full-mouth Dental Implants, Digital Smile Design, Orthodontics, and more. Visit Summirow Dental Clinic for high-quality and affordable dental treatment in a comfortable environment.
