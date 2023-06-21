Air Handling Units Market: Overview, Growth Factors, and Future Trends 2031

Air handling units market has significant growth owing to increase in spending on residential and commercial construction sector drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The air handling units (AHUs) market refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sales of air handling units. AHUs are devices used to regulate and circulate air within buildings or industrial settings. They are typically part of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and play a crucial role in maintaining indoor air quality, temperature, and humidity. Global air handling units market size was valued at $12.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $24.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The AHUs market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years due to factors such as increasing awareness about energy efficiency, growing construction activities, and rising demand for HVAC systems across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. AHUs are widely used in various applications, including commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, data centers, manufacturing plants, and others.

Key components of an AHU include fans, filters, heating and cooling coils, dampers, and control systems. These units can be customized to meet specific requirements, such as size, airflow capacity, energy efficiency, and noise levels. They are designed to handle different air volumes and temperature ranges to suit the needs of the intended space.

The market for AHUs is highly competitive and fragmented, with several global and regional players operating in the industry. Some of the leading manufacturers in the market include Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, Carrier Global Corporation, Trane Technologies plc, Systemair AB, and FläktGroup Holding GmbH, among others. These companies offer a wide range of AHUs with advanced features and technologies to cater to diverse customer demands.

In terms of market trends, there is a growing focus on energy-efficient and sustainable AHU solutions. This is driven by stringent government regulations and the increasing demand for green buildings. Manufacturers are incorporating technologies such as heat recovery systems, variable speed drives, and advanced controls to improve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs.

Top Players:

Barkell Ltd., Blue Star Limited, Carrier Global Corporation, Ciat Group, Daikin Industries Ltd. FlaktGroup, Hitachi Ltd., Holtop, Johnsons Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Munters Group AB, Stulz GmbH, Swegon Group AB, Systemair AB, Trosten Industries Company LLC., VTS Group, and Wolf GmbH.

Additionally, the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) and smart building technologies is transforming the AHUs market. IoT-enabled AHUs allow remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and real-time data analytics for better system performance and energy optimization.

Overall, the air handling units market is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to the rising demand for HVAC systems, increasing construction activities, and the emphasis on energy efficiency and indoor air quality in buildings.

