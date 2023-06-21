Japan’s destroyers make port call in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 21 -

KHÁNH HOÀ — The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's largest destroyer, Izumo, and accompanying destroyer JS Samidare docked at Cam Ranh International Port in the south central province of Khánh Hoà on Tuesday, starting their visit to Việt Nam from June 20-23.

Colonel Nguyễn Thái Học, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 4 High Command presided over a welcome ceremony for the Japanese destroyers. On board of the destroyers is a delegation of 559 officers and sailors, led by Rear Admiral Nishiyama Takahiro, commander of the Izumo's flotilla.

The vessels’ visit to Việt Nam is one of the activities to implement the project to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Japan (September 21, 1973-2023), creating a positive mark in defence relations between the two countries.

Within the framework of the visit, the Commanding Group of the ships paid a courtesy visit to the leaders of Khánh Hoà provincial People's Committee, Naval Region 4 Command, and the Naval Academy. The Japanese side invited a Vietnamese representative to visit the ship, organised a reception, and coordinated with the Navy Region 4 to hold sport exchanges between soldiers of the two countries.

The visit contributes to boosting mutual understanding and coordination ability between Việt Nam's Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, actively consolidating and promoting the bilateral defence cooperation relationship between the two countries. — VNS