Global Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Is Projected To Grow At A 28% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Electric Vehicle Fluids Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers electric vehicle fluids market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s electric vehicle fluids market forecast, the electric vehicle fluids market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.57 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 28.0% through the forecast period.

An increase in demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the electric vehicle fluids market demand. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share. Major electric vehicle fluids market leaders include Castrol Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, FUCHS Lubricants, Lubrizol Corporation, Petronas Nasional Bhd., Royal Dutch Shell plc., Gulf Oil, BP plc., ENEOS Corporation, PTT Public Company Limited.

Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Engine Oil, Coolants, Transmission Fluids, and Greases
2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle
3) By EV Type: BEV, PHEV, or HEV
4) By Application: Driveline, Battery Coolant, Grease

These types of vehicle fluids aid in the reduction of energy losses in the drivetrain system and the enhancement of EV transmission efficiency. These types of vehicle fluids offer insulation to stop any arcing due to close contact with the electrical components of the vehicle. They help in cooling e-motors and gears and provide insulation for electric current, along with extending the lifetime of each electric motor part and the mileage of EVs by improving machine efficiency.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research.

The Business Research Company

