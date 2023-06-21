Fire Insurance Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 120.49 billion by 2028 | CAGR 11.9%

Fire Insurance Market

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fire insurance market generated $58.49 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $120.49 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in need for financial safety due to uncertainties, innovative products and services offered by major players, and surge in demand for insurance policies drive the growth of the global fire insurance market. However, lack of awareness regarding policies hinders the market growth. On the other hand, supportive government initiatives and implementation of new technologies present opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11471

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global fire insurance market based on coverage, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on coverage, the standard coverage segment contributed to the highest share, accounting for nearly 90% of the total share in 2019, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the optional coverage segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Fire Insurance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11471?reqfor=covid

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global fire insurance market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario:

There has been a significant decline in availing fire insurance policies due to economic uncertainty occurred during the lockdown.

Many organizations have adopted work from home culture, which reduced the need for infrastructure at corporate offices. This factor reduced the demand for fire insurance from organizations.

Job losses and business discontinuity are also among the major reasons for reduced adoption of fire insurance policies.

Talk to Analyst@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11471

Leading players of the global fire insurance market analyzed in the research include Amica, Allstate Insurance Company, Allianz, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.PA., AXA, Liberty Mutual Insurance, GEICO, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., and USAA.

Related Reports:

Trade Finance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/trade-finance-market

Wealth Management Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wealth-management-market-A13068

Buy Now Pay Later Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/buy-now-pay-later-market-A12528

Health Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/health-insurance-market

Trade Credit Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/trade-credit-insurance-market-A08305

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.