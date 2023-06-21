Construction Adhesives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Construction Adhesives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the construction adhesives market analysis. As per TBRC’s construction adhesives market forecast, the construction adhesives market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.09 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7% through the forecast period.
The increase in construction activities is expected to propel the growth of the construction adhesives market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest construction adhesives market share. Major construction adhesives market leaders include 3M, Adhesives Technology Corporation, Arkema, Avery Dennison Corporation, DAP Products Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ITW Polymer Sealants, Mapei S.p.A., Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Ashland Inc., Don Construction Products Limited.
Construction Adhesives Market Segments
1) By Type: Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt, Reactive
2) By Resin Type: Acrylic Adhesive, Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Epoxy
3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
These types of adhesives are used for waterproofing, roofing, carpet laying, cladding, and insulation applications. These types of adhesives are materials that can permanently bind diverse materials together with better efficiency and design flexibility. These are used to attach drywall, tile, holdings, and fixtures to walls, ceilings, and floors during construction activities.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
