Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machinery Market Forecast 2032 – Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machinery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s computer numerical control (CNC) machinery market forecast, the computer numerical control (CNC) machinery market size is predicted to reach a value of $110.29 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global computer numerical control (CNC) machinery industry is due to the increasing demand for semiconductor production equipment. North America region is expected to hold the largest computer numerical control (CNC) machinery market share. Major computer numerical control (CNC) machinery market companies include Haas Automation Inc., Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation, FANUC CORP., DMG Mori Seiki Co. Ltd., Hurco Companies.

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machinery Market Segments

●By Type: Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Laser Machines, Grinding Machines, Welding Machines, Winding Machines, Other Types

● By Number Of Axes: 3 Axis, 4 Axis, 5 Axis

● By End Use: Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Construction Equipment, Power And Energy, Industrial, and other End Users.

●By Geography: Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machinery refers to automated machines that use computerized control systems to perform various manufacturing processes, such as drilling, cutting, and milling, among others. It is used to scan, duplicate, engineer, and reverse-engineer parts to create new and cutting-edge goods.

