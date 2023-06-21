Global Cloud Based Data Management Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 31.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s “Cloud Based Data Management Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s cloud based data management services market forecast, the cloud based data management services market size is predicted to reach a value of $121.92 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 31.2 per cent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global cloud based data management services industry is due to Actian Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies, EMC Corporation, and Fujitsu Ltd. North America region is expected to hold the largest cloud based data management services market share. Major cloud based data management services market companies include XX.
Cloud Based Data Management Services Market Segments
● By Service Type: Integration Services, Data Security and Back-up Services Quality-as-a-Service
● By Service Model: Software-As-A-Service, Platform-As-A-Service, Infrastructure-As-A-Service
● By Deployment model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Other deployment modes
● By End-User: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Retail, Other End-User
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Cloud data management services refer to offering the practice of storing a company’s data at an offsite data centre using cloud data management platforms, tools, policies, and procedures. It is used to manage data across cloud platforms.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Cloud-Based Data Management Services Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Cloud-Based Data Management Services Market 121.92 And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
