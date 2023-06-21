Tom Petersen of Black, Chapman, Petersen, & Stevens Attorneys Provides Aggressive Representation
They aim to make the process stress-free and straightforward for positive results.MEDFORD, OR, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black, Chapman, Petersen, & Stevens Attorneys is pleased to announce that Tom Petersen fights for clients’ rights to help them get the compensation they deserve. He specializes in personal injury, sexual abuse, and civil rights cases to assist individuals with these sensitive matters.
Petersen recognizes the value of treating victims with respect and compassion as they navigate life’s challenges associated with their cases. He works closely with individuals to ensure they understand their cases and make informed decisions. He devotes 100 percent of his time to civil litigation cases in these practice areas to ensure every client receives his complete attention. Half of the cases he accepts are sexual abuse cases, while each remaining quarter of the cases he handles are related to personal injury and civil rights.
Black, Chapman, Petersen, & Stevens Attorneys is dedicated to helping individuals seek appropriate compensation for their cases. Petersen has a long track record of assisting clients with challenging, emotional cases to eliminate stress and ensure a positive outcome.
Anyone interested in learning about Tom Petersen’s work can find out more by visiting the Black, Chapman, Petersen, & Stevens Attorneys website or calling 1-800-525-2099.
About Black, Chapman, Petersen, & Stevens Attorneys: Black, Chapman, Petersen, & Stevens Attorneys is a full-service law firm providing clients with aggressive representation to get positive outcomes for their cases. Their lawyers specialize in elder abuse, nursing home neglect, worker’s compensation, personal injury, sexual abuse, and Social Security disability claims. They aim to make the process stress-free and straightforward for positive results.
