Dietary Fibers Market is Encouraged to Reach US$ 21,672.9 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1%

Rise in demand for fiber supplements and numerous health benefits associated with dietary fibers have boosted the growth of the global dietary fibers market.

Growth in use of dietary fibers in manufacturing fiber supplements is expected to positively fuel growth of the market. Consumers now-a-days have less time to take proper care of their diet.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for fiber supplements and numerous health benefits associated with dietary fibers have boosted the growth of the global Dietary Fibers Market. However, unhealthy effects of excess consumption of fiber and variable standards & guidelines across regional regulatory bodies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in applications of dietary fibers in the form of fortified snacks and surge in demand from developing economies are expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2514

The global dietary fibers market size is expected to reach $21,672.9 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Growth in use of dietary fibers in various industries such as foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and cosmetics exponentially propels growth of the dietary fibers market across the globe. Disease preventing properties of dietary fibers is paving way for its increasing use in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Dietary fibers are also used in animal feed, especially for poultry and pigs as it is beneficial for digestive tract of animals. Therefore, potential uses of dietary fibers is expected to boost utilization of dietary fibers in different industries, which propels growth of the dietary fibers market across the globe.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Cargill,

DuPont,

Ingredion Inc.,

Kerry Inc.,

Tate & Lyle,

Farbest Brands,

J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG,

Taiyo International,

AGT Food and Ingredients, and Batory Foods.

Key players are investing in the research and development of the dietary fibers and exploring the potential uses and application of the dietary fibers.

On the basis of product, the insoluble dietary fibers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. However, the soluble dietary fibers segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (295 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2678b119c709b33357d506f20805501c

As per dietary fibers market opportunities, on the basis of product, the insoluble dietary fibers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, owing to the fact that insoluble dietary fibers derived from oats, wheat, corn, potato, peas, rice, and legumes aid in prevention of constipation, excessive cholesterol, and obesity. Hence its demand is growing across the globe.

As per dietary fibers market forecast, on the basis of application, the food & beverages segment dominated the market and garnered a market share of 45.6%, owing to its increased usage in production of functional food and increased awareness regarding consumption of dietary fibers among the population.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

Region wise, North America was the largest market, owing to increased awareness among consumers, high disposable income, increased demand for functional food, and desire for healthy and active lifestyle among the population.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2514

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The dietary fibers market was valued at $7,900.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $21,672.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

By raw material, the legumes segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on product, the soluble dietary fibers segment was valued at $4,515.2 million, accounting for 57.1% of the global dietary fibers market.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $1,295.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutraceutical-ingredients-market

Gluten free snacks market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gluten-free-snacks-market-A16881

Sugar free cookies market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-free-cookies-market-A16895

Natural Food & Drinks Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/natural-food-and-drinks-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.