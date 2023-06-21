Antifog Coatings Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Antifog Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Antifog Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the antifog coatings market. As per TBRC’s antifog coatings market forecast, the antifog coatings market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.4 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.7% through the forecast period.

An increase in demand for from the military is expected to drive the growth of the anti-fog coatings market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include 3M, Optical Coating Technologies, FSI Coating Technologies, and WeeTect, Inc.; TOCALO Co., Ltd.; Ampacet Corporation; Vincent Optical; Tokai Optics; Hydromer; NEI Corporation; Uvex Group.

Antifog Coatings Market Segments

1) By Product: Foggy Guard Coating (FGC), Defog Coating (DFC)

2) By Substrate: Acrylic, Glass, PET, Polycarbonate, Polyamide

3) By End User: Helmet Visors and Face Shields, Flat Polycarbonate Sheets, Commercial Freezer Windows, Automobile Anti-Fog Led Headlights, Other End Users

These types of coatings market consists of sales of anti-fog coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the application for inhibiting the condensation of the water and preventing fogging on the surface. These are used to reduce glare, improve transmission, and enhance durability and abrasion resistance. The anti-fog coating is applicable to products such as dive masks, goggles, car windows, bathroom-backpainted glasses, kitchen backsplashes, and other various applications.

