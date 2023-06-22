Submit Release
NC Wallet Opens New Opportunities: More Networks Supported

NC Wallet adds Solana to its list of supported networks

HONG KONG, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Solana joined the list of the networks supported by NC Wallet. Now the crypto wallet by Zafiro International covers the most popular blockchains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Solana. Users can hold, receive, exchange, and withdraw funds without fees within one handy app.

Having everything under one umbrella is a game changer. Previously, sending assets across blockchains could be a difficult task. With NC Wallet, switching among networks is as easy as pie, even for crypto newbies. All in-demand coins — including, BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, MATIC, SOL, and SHIB — are available for seamless, fast, and secure transactions. NC Wallet users can receive and send cryptocurrencies in any available network without effort using free iOS, Android, or Web apps.

NC Wallet is constantly expanding the list of supported networks and currencies to keep up with evolving blockchain technologies.

About NC Wallet

NC Wallet, by Zafiro International, is a commission-free wallet and the safest place to manage cryptocurrency. The goal of NC Wallet is to make using cryptocurrency more accessible. No fees, an intuitive interface, and well-thought features make crypto transactions a part of everyday life. Receive, exchange, and withdraw funds without extra expenses.

