Transport Media Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Transport Media Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers transport media market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s transport media market forecast, the transport media market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.79 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5% through the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the transport media market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest transport media market share. Major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Puritan Medical Products Co. LLC, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Vircell S.L., EKF Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Medical Wire & Equipment Co., Copan Diagnostics Inc., Alpha Teknova Inc., Hardy Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Global Transport Media Market Segments
1) By Product: Viral Transport Media, Universal Transport Media, Molecular Transport Media, Other Products
2) By Indication: Viral Diseases, Non- Viral Diseases
3) By Application: Diagnosis, Preclinical Testing
4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Microbiology laboratories, Other End-Users

This type of media are specialized media designed to keep a specimen safe and reduce bacterial development from the time it is collected until it is arrived at the lab to be processed. This type of media are used to preserve a specimen and restrict the proliferation of bacteria from the time of accumulation through the processing of the sample.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Transport Media Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Transport Media Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

