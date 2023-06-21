Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Rich Communication Services (RCS) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Rich Communication Services (RCS) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s rich communication services (RSC) market forecast, the rich communication services market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.43 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 35.01 per cent through the forecast period.
The growth in the rich global communication services (RCS) industry is due to the increasing adoption of mobile service subscribers. North America region is expected to hold the largest rich communication services (RCS) market share. Major rich communication services (RSC) market include AT&T Inc., Vodafone Idea Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, Google LLC, Verizon Communications Inc..
Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Segments
● By Type: Application-to-Person (A2P), Person-To-Application (P2A), Person-to-Person (P2P)
● By Development Model: On-Premise, Cloud
● By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
● By Application: Rich Calls And Messaging, Content Delivery, Value Added Services, Marketing And Advertising Campaigns, Cloud Storage
● By Industrial Vertical: Healthcare, Retail And E-commerce, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Travel And Tourism, Other Industrial Verticals
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Rich Communication Services (RCS) is a messaging protocol that allows for more advanced communication between mobile devices compared to traditional SMS messaging. It allows users to organize group conversations with their peers, transmit images and videos, receive read receipts, and use end-to-end encryption.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
