Global AI in Transportation Market Is Projected To Grow At A 18.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s “AI in Transportation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s AI in transportation market forecast, the AI in transportation market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.3 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.2 per cent through the forecast period.

The growth in global AI in the transportation industry is due to the increasing number of road accidents. North American region is expected to hold the largest AI in transportation market share. Major AI in transportation companies include Volvo Car Corporation, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Alphabet Inc, Intel Corporation.

AI in Transportation Market Segments

●By Components: Hardware, Software

●By Process: Signal Recognition, Object Recognition, Data Mining

●By Technology Type: Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Context-Awareness

●By Application: Semi-Autonomous Truck, Truck Platooning, Predictive Maintenance, Precision And Mapping, Autonomous Truck, Machine Human Interface, Other Applications

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in transportation refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in various areas of transportation, such as autonomous vehicles, traffic management, and logistics. AI in transportation is used to forecast collisions based on environmental and other parameters to improve passenger safety, decrease accidents and traffic jams, cut carbon emissions, and lower overall costs.

