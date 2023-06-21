Plant Genomics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Plant Genomics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Plant Genomics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers plant genomics market analysis and every facet of the plant genomics market research. As per TBRC’s plant genomics market forecast, the plant genomics market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.27 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.7% through the forecast period.
The increased demand for genetically modified plants is expected to propel the plant genomics market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major plant genomics global market leaders include Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE., NRGene Ltd., Keygene N.V., Neogen Corporation, QIAGEN N.V, LC Sciences, TraitGenetics GmbH, Novogene Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, Genewiz, BGI Genomics.
Global Plant Genomics Market Segments
1) By Type: Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Genome Editing
2) By Trait: Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance, Herbicide Tolerance
3) By Technology: DNA And RNA Sequencing, Genotyping, Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), Bioinformatics
4) By Application: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10216&type=smp
These type of genomics refers to the study of the genetic make-up, organization, functions, and interactions or networks of an entire plant genome through sequencing, characterization, and analysis. It is used to obtain genome-level information on plant metabolism, physiology, and growth to develop new crop varieties.
Read More On The Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-genomics-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :
Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plantbasedmeat-global-market-report
Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-supplements-global-market-report
Protein Purification and Isolation Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-purification-and-isolation-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC