Plant Genomics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Plant Genomics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Plant Genomics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers plant genomics market analysis and every facet of the plant genomics market research. As per TBRC’s plant genomics market forecast, the plant genomics market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.27 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.7% through the forecast period.

The increased demand for genetically modified plants is expected to propel the plant genomics market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major plant genomics global market leaders include Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE., NRGene Ltd., Keygene N.V., Neogen Corporation, QIAGEN N.V, LC Sciences, TraitGenetics GmbH, Novogene Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, Genewiz, BGI Genomics.

Global Plant Genomics Market Segments

1) By Type: Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Genome Editing

2) By Trait: Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance, Herbicide Tolerance

3) By Technology: DNA And RNA Sequencing, Genotyping, Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), Bioinformatics

4) By Application: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10216&type=smp

These type of genomics refers to the study of the genetic make-up, organization, functions, and interactions or networks of an entire plant genome through sequencing, characterization, and analysis. It is used to obtain genome-level information on plant metabolism, physiology, and growth to develop new crop varieties.

Read More On The Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-genomics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plantbasedmeat-global-market-report

Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-supplements-global-market-report

Protein Purification and Isolation Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-purification-and-isolation-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC