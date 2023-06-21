Global Soil Amendments Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Soil Amendments Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Soil Amendments Global Market Report 2023

The global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Soil Amendments Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the soil amendments market research. As per TBRC’s soil amendments market forecast, the soil amendments market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.25 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.4% through the forecast period.

The increasing concern about soil degradation is expected to propel the soil amendments market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest soil amendments market share. Major players in the market include BASF SE, UPL Limited, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Bayer AG, Novozymes A/S, Lallemand Inc., T Stanes & Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nufarm Ltd., DOW Chemical Company, Greenfield Eco Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, Oro Agri Europe S.A, Saint-Gobain Group.

Soil Amendments Market Segmentation

1) By Soil Type: Clay, Sand, Loam, Silt

2) By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And vegetables, Other Crop Types

3) By Product: Organic, Inorganic

4) By Form: Dry, Liquid

5) By Application: Construction And Mining, Agriculture And Gardening, Other Applications

These type of amendments refer to substance applied to soil to enhance its physicochemical or biological characteristics. It is commonly used to create a better environment for plant growth by enhancing soil fertility, and water-holding capacity.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Soil Amendments Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

