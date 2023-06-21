Photovoltaic Market Size Expected To Reach $127 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Photovoltaic Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Photovoltaic Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s photovoltaic market forecast, the photovoltaic market size is predicted to reach a value of $127.80 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.8% through the forecast period.
The rise in demand for renewable energy is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest photovoltaic market share. Major photovoltaic market leaders include JinkoSolar, JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Hanwha Qcells, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Risen Energy Co. LTD., Shunfeng International Clean Energy.
Photovoltaic Market Segments
1) By Component: Modules, Inverters, Balance Of Systems (BOS)
2) By Cell Type: Full-Cell PV Modules, Half-Cell PV Modules
3) By Installation Type: Ground-Mounted, Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), Floating PV
4) By Technology: Thin Film, Mono-Si, Multi-Si
5) By Application: Residential, Commercial And Industrial, Utilities
This process refers to direct conversion of light into electrical power using semiconducting materials, such as silicon. This type of technology is a key component of the transition to a more sustainable and renewable energy future. It is used to convert solar energy directly into electrical power without burning non-renewable carbon fuels like coal, oil, or natural gas.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Photovoltaic Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
