Patient Transport Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Patient Transport Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Patient Transport Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers patient transport services market analysis and every facet of the patient transport services market research. As per TBRC’s patient transport services market forecast, the patient transport services market size is predicted to reach a value of $53.38 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.1% through the forecast period.

The rise in road accidents is expected to propel the patient transport services market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Envision Healthcare, Acadian Ambulance Service, Falck A/S, Air Methods, Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), American Ambulance Service Inc., Air Medical Group, First Ambulance, National Patient Transport, Express MEdical Transporters, North West Ambulance Service NHS.

Patient Transport Services Market Segments

1) By Transport Vehicle: Ground Ambulance, Air Ambulance, Water Ambulance

2) By Equipment Type: Advanced Life Support (ALS) Patient Transport Service, Basic Life Support (ALS) Patient Transport Service

3) By Application: Emergency, Non-Emergency

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Medical Centers, Retirement Communities, Hospice Care Facilities, Private Paying Customers, Nursing Care Facilities

This type of transport services refer to a type of service that transports patients between medical facilities when it's not an emergency. These types of transportation services are used for providing secure transportation for patients between hospitals, homes, rehabilitation facilities, and nursing homes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Patient Transport Services Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



