St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI / Domestic Assault / Interference with Access to Emergency Services

CASE#: 23A4004563

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 6/20/23 at 2215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Halls Hill, Topsham, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Timothy Reynolds

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 84

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a potential stolen vehicle and family dispute on Halls Hill in Topsham. Further investigation revealed Timothy Reynolds assaulted a family member and interfered with their access to emergency services. Reynolds displayed indicators of impairment and was later processed for DUI as well. Reynolds was released on court ordered conditions to appear on 6/21/23 in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/21/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.