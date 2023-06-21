Global Iron and Steel Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Iron and Steel Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s iron and steel market forecast, the iron and steel market size is predicted to reach a value of $1403.27 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global iron and steel industry is due to metal consumption by the aerospace sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest iron and steel market share. Major iron and steel companies include POSCO, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd., ArcelorMittal S.A, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, JFE Holdings Inc.

Iron and Steel Market Segments
● By Type: Ferroalloys, Pig Iron, Crude Steel.
● By End User: Automotive, Machinery, Oil and Gas, Construction, Other End Users.
● By Geography: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Iron and steel mills and ferroalloy refer to a type of product that involves smelting steel scrap and iron ore to create pig iron, either in molten or solid form, and turning pig iron into steel by removing the carbon in the iron by combustion in furnaces that carry out activities such as reducing iron ore and transforming pig iron into steel.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Iron and Steel Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Iron and Steel Market Size And Growth Rate
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix


