Hand Tools Market Shaping from Growth to Value: Klein Tools, Stahlwille, Gedore
Hand Tools Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Hand Tools Market will witness a 3.2% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028 ”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Hand Tools market to witness a CAGR of 3.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Hand Tools Comprehensive Study by Type (Fastening tools, Cutting & Drilling Tools, Marking & Measuring Tools, Specialty & Workshop Tools, Tool Storage & Work Support, Wrench, Plier, Screw Drivers, Hammers, Cable Cutter, Others), Application (General Purpose, Metal Cutting, Woodcutting, Safety, Others), End Users (Industrial, Household), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline). The Hand Tools market size is estimated to increase by USD 6.2 Billion at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 21.2 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Hand Tools Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Hand Tools market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Klein Tools (United States), Stahlwille (Germany), Gedore (Germany), Robert Bosch (Germany), Stanley Black and Decker (United States), Asian Paints (India), Hillgrove (Australia), iBell (India)
Definition:
Hand tools refer to a wide range of manual tools that are used for different tasks such as cutting, drilling, shaping, fastening, gripping, and measuring.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Hand Tools Market: Fastening tools, Cutting & Drilling Tools, Marking & Measuring Tools, Specialty & Workshop Tools, Tool Storage & Work Support, Wrench, Plier, Screw Drivers, Hammers, Cable Cutter, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Hand Tools Market: General Purpose, Metal Cutting, Woodcutting, Safety, Others
Market Trends:
The demand for hand tools has risen due to the lightweight and strong materials used in their construction, hand tools are not bulky and can be utilized in small, limited locations.
Market Drivers:
• The market for hand tools has shown significant growth since hand tools do not require electricity to work.
• At any time of day and in any location, hand tools are portable, battery-free gadgets that can be used.
Market Opportunities:
Emerging Demand from Economies and Growing Automotive & Construction Industry Worldwide
Market Restraints:
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Klein Tools (United States), Stahlwille (Germany), Gedore (Germany), Robert Bosch (Germany), Stanley Black and Decker (United States), Asian Paints (India), Hillgrove (Australia), iBell (India)
