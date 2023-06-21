Styling Tools & Appliances Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Conair, Dyson, Koninklijke Philips
Styling Tools & Appliances Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Styling Tools & Appliances Market will witness a 5.1% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Styling Tools & Appliances market to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Styling Tools And Appliances Comprehensive Study by Type (Flat Irons & Straighteners, Curlers & Rollers, Hair Dryers, Hair Brushes & Combs, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Specialty stores etc.)), End User (Professional Users, Individual Users). The Styling Tools & Appliances market size is estimated to increase by USD 10.2 Billion at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 22.7 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Styling Tools & Appliances Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Styling Tools & Appliances market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Conair Corporation (United States), Dyson Ltd. (United Kingdom), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BaBylissPRO (United States), Helen of Troy Limited (United States), TESCOM Corporation (Japan), GHD Group Pty Ltd. (United Kingdom), Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (United States), Jemella Limited (United Kingdom), Wahl Clipper Corporation (United States), Ningbo Jinri Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd. (China)
Definition:
Styling tools and appliances market includes hair styling tools, such as hair dryers, curling irons, straightening irons, hot rollers, and hairbrushes.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Styling Tools & Appliances Market: Flat Irons & Straighteners, Curlers & Rollers, Hair Dryers, Hair Brushes & Combs, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Styling Tools & Appliances Market: Professional Users, Individual Users
Market Trends:
Emphasizing on Innovations in Hair Care Appliances
Market Drivers:
• Growing demand for personal grooming products
• Rising disposable income
Market Opportunities:
• Product innovation
• Emerging markets
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
