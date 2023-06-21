Global IoT Solutions and Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16.2 % Rate Through The Forecast Period
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “IoT Solutions and Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s IoT solutions and services market forecast, the IoT solutions and services market size is predicted to reach a value of $483.57 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.2 per cent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global IoT solutions and services market is due to the increase in cloud adoption. North America region is expected to hold the largest IoT solutions and services market share. Major IoT solutions and services companies include Siemens AG, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Intel Corporation.
IoT Solutions and Services Market Segments
● By Component: Solution, Services
● By Focus Area: Smart Manufacturing, Smart Transportation/mobility, Smart Energy and Utilities, Smart Retail, Connected Healthcare, Smart Agriculture, Smart Buildings, Other Focus Areas
● By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises
● By Application: Web Security, Network Security, Database, Cloud Security, Email Security, Other Application
● By End-User: Wind, Oil And Gas, Solar, Other End-User
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Internet of Things (IoT) services refer to a group of end-to-end services that are contractually supplied to enterprises by outside providers for designing, developing, implementing, and operating IoT solutions. An IoT solution refers to an integrated bundle of technologies that companies can purchase to solve a problem or create new organizational value.
