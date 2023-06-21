Building And Construction Glass Market Size Expected To Reach $144 Billion By 2027

June 21, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Building And Construction Glass Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s building and construction glass market forecast, the building and construction glass market size is predicted to reach a value of $144.43 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3% through the forecast period.

The development of green buildings is significantly contributing to the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest building and construction glass market share. Major building and construction glass market companies include Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Saint-Gobain S A, SCHOTT, China Glass Holdings LTD., Xinyl Gas Holdings Limited., Dellner Glass Solutions, Fuyaogroup.com, Guangzhou Topo Glass Co Ltd., arcon Flach- und Sicherheitsglas GmbH and Co KG.

Building And Construction Glass Market Segments

1) By Type: Low-E Glass, Special Glass
2) By Manufacturing Process: Float Glass Process, Rolled Or Sheet Process
3) By Chemical Composition: Soda-Lime, Potash-Lime, Potash-Lead
4) By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

This type of construction glass refers to glass products made especially for construction and building material. It is used for building traditional windows as well as delicate-looking fenestrations on facades.

