Global Breast Imaging Technologies Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Breast Imaging Technologies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s breast imaging technologies market forecast, the breast imaging technologies market size is predicted to reach a value of $6 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global breast imaging technologies industry is due to the growing prevalence of breast cancer. The North America region is expected to hold the largest breast imaging technologies market share. Major breast imaging technologies companies include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers.

Breast Imaging Technologies Market Segments

●By Imaging Technique: Mammography, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Image Guided Breast Biopsy, Positron Emission Tomography, Other Imaging Techniques

●By Technology: Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology, Non Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology

●By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Centre, Other End Users.

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Breast imaging technologies refer to a subspecialty of diagnostic radiology and medical imaging techniques used to detect and examine the breast tissue for signs of disease or abnormality in the early stages. It is used in several clinics as an additional screening tool for breast-dense women and assess results from breast ultrasonography and mammography.

