Global Blood Collection Tubes Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Blood Collection Tubes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Blood Collection Tubes Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s blood collection tubes market forecast, the blood collection tubes market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.23 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global blood collection tube industry is due to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood collection tube market share. Major blood collection tubes companies include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Greiner AG, Qiagen NV, Sarstedt AG & Co KG, Terumo Corporation.
Blood Collection Tubes Market Segments
●By Product Type: Plasma Separating Tube, Serum Separating Tube, Heparin Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Rapid Serum Tubes, Other Product Types
●By Material: Glass, Plastic
●By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Blood collection tubes refer to sterile glass or plastic test tubes with coloured rubber or plastic cap. It is a specialized tube used for the collection and transport of blood specimens for laboratory analysis.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Blood Collection Tubes Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Blood Collection Tubes Market 8.23 And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
