dmg events’ inaugural Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo to take place in September 2024 in Riyadh
EINPresswire.com/ -- dmg events, the leading international organizer of events in the Kingdom, is set to launch a new trade exhibition in Saudi Arabia focusing on the Middle East's intralogistics industry. The inaugural Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo will take place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition from 2 to 4 September 2024.
The announcement comes as a new report predicts the Kingdom’s freight and logistics market will grow 6.53 per cent annually through to 2030 as economic diversification, policy reforms, tax regimes and foreign direct investment policies in Saudi Arabia shift towards an open economy characterized by private investment. Furthermore, the logistics sector in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach a value of $142 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 (Mordor Intelligence).
“The outlook for intralogistics in Saudi Arabia is highly positive as the Kingdom progresses its roadmap towards market liberalization with the issuing of licenses for full-fledged foreign logistics businesses,” said Matt Denton, President, dmg events. “Alongside this, the Kingdom is advancing the construction of six industrial and four economic cities, including the Oxagon port and logistics hub, which will be the world's largest floating structure as part of the Neom development.”
The measures the country is taking are part of a target for the country to be among the world’s top 25 performing logistics nations by 2030. It intends to create a growing and increasingly diversified economy with heightened demand for efficient and timely movement of goods, as well as a strong export market.
The Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo will showcase a diverse range of products and innovations aimed at the entire industrial ecosystem. This will include everything from software for warehouse systems, inventory management for distribution and transportation, ground conveyors and operational technology to order-picking systems, guided robots, storage, production controls and packaging. Weighing and measuring robotics, identification and labelling solutions, logistics facility loading and distribution technology, as well as blockchain in logistics will be explored.
The annual event will unite the entire intralogistics industry in one place to participate, network, learn and expand business.
The event will attract a wide range of visitors including c-suite executives and managers in purchasing, supply chain, logistics, operations, plant, warehousing, inventory, load planning, procurement, quality control managers and others.
More than 4,000 industry professionals will visit the show from across various sectors such as F&B, retail, aerospace, wholesale and the manufacturing and transport industries.
The launch of the Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo marks another milestone for dmg events, leveraging their well-established local presence in Saudi Arabia with a portfolio of over 20 successful events. It also aligns with the Kingdom's goal of economic diversification, improving its logistics infrastructure and becoming a prominent global logistics hub in line with Vision 2030.
For more information on the free-to-attend event, visit www.saudilogisticsexpo.com
