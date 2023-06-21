Guam Residents Urged to Stay in Contact with FEMA

Guam residents who registered with FEMA for disaster assistance after Typhoon Mawar are encouraged to stay in contact with FEMA to resolve issues, provide updates on their applications or submit new information.

Applicants changing addresses, phone numbers or banking information should notify FEMA immediately. Missing or erroneous information could result in delays in receiving assistance.

Callers to the FEMA Helpline should refer to the nine-digit number they were issued at registration. This number is on all correspondence applicants receive from FEMA and is a key identifier in tracking assistance requests.

Survivors can also call the helpline to:

Update insurance information.

Receive information on the home inspection process.

Add or remove the name of a person designated to speak for the applicant.

Find out if FEMA needs more information about their claim.

Update FEMA on the applicant’s housing situation.

Learn how to appeal an eligibility determination.

Get answers to other questions about their applications.

Applicants may update their information the following ways:

Online at disasterassistance.gov.

Download the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Survivors can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center, which are located at Guam Community College, Dededo Sports Complex, C.L. Taitano Elementary School and Inarahan Community Center.

Keeping in touch with FEMA allows survivors to keep their recovery on track.

If you haven’t applied for federal disaster assistance yet, please do so at disasterassistance.gov , by using the FEMA mobile app , by calling 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents).

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website .