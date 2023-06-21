Digital Printing Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles, and Key Player Analysis by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 25.20 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – Rising Popularity of Digital Printing due to its Speed

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Printing market size reached USD 25.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing adoption of digital printing in the packaging industry is a major factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for digital printing from the textile industry is beneficial for the revenue growth of the global market. One of the major advantages of this method of printing is the speed with which adjustments can be made during a manufacturing run. In contrast to full-day shutdowns, new labels and features may be swapped out in minutes. This gives a lot of flexibility when it comes to accommodating last-minute project modifications or resource swaps. When it comes to labeling, digital printing allows for variable input data, such as unique labeling information extracted from a database rather than a single file source. Since plates do not need to be manufactured for each label set, this significantly speeds up label manufacturing. All the printer has to do now is double-check that the current database is the one required to complete the current task. This strategy provides for very short lead times due to the great flexibility mentioned above, making it a go-to platform for last-minute assignments with only a few days to setup.

The digital printing market refers to the industry that involves printing digital images or designs directly onto various surfaces using computer-controlled printing equipment. This technology has revolutionized the printing industry by providing faster, more flexible, and cost-effective printing solutions compared to traditional printing methods.

Digital printing eliminates the need for traditional printing plates, as it uses digital files to directly transfer the image onto the printing substrate. This allows for quick customization, variable data printing, and on-demand printing capabilities, making it ideal for personalized printing applications such as marketing materials, packaging, labels, and textiles.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Avery Dennison Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P, Seiko Epson Corporation, Ricoh Company, Inca Digital Printers Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Roland DG Corporation, Westrock Company, Amcor PLC, and ARC Document Solutions LLC

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentations of the Digital Printing Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2022 and 2030. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Digital Printing market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Ink Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Aqueous

Solvent

UV-Cured

Latex

Dye Sublimation

Others

Print Head Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Inkjet

Thermal Inkjet

Piezo Inkjet

Electrostatic Inkjet

Micro-Electro Mechanical System Inkjet

Laser

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Books

Commercial Printing

Texting

Packaging

Labels

Corrugated Packaging

Cartons

Flexible Packaging

Metal Packaging

Others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The UV-cured ink segment is expected to register a steady growth throughout the forecast period due to the fact that the entire volume of the ink can be used which reduces overall costs

The laser segment is expected to register considerable growth. Laser printers produce the fastest prints in comparison to other printers. The toner used does not fade away like ink and these printers are noise-free.

The packaging segment is expected to register significant growth. The application of digital printing in packaging is cost-effective due to the productivity rate incurred while used for printing smaller batches of packaging materials and artwork.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register considerable growth due to the increasing number of product launches and promotional activities by key players in several countries across the region.

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Digital Printing market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Digital Printing market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

