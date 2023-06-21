Updated Photos* Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in the 1200 Block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 11:27 am, the suspects approached the victims, who were seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s exit the vehicle. The suspects assaulted the victims then fled the scene in their vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Two of the suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.