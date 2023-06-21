Office of the Governor- News Release – Gov. Green Grants Special Permission for Grieving Family to Hold Vigil on State Property Across the Street from The Queen’s Medical Center

HONOLULU, HI – In light of recent events surrounding the tragic incident involving Richianna DeGuzman, the young woman who was brought to Queen’s after being shot, Governor Green has granted the grieving family permission to hold vigil across the Queen’s Emergency Room.

The family of Richianna DeGuzman had originally gathered within the grounds of The Queen’s Medical Center to pray and console each other while waiting for word on Richianna’s condition. However, due to operational constraints and in consideration of the well-being of all patients, the family relocated their vigil.

The decision to allow the family to hold their vigil on state property across the street from Queen’s Emergency Room was made with careful consultation with state sheriffs who patrol the area, leadership at the Department of Health, and Pūlama Ola management staff, who are running the medical respite kauhale.

This arrangement is a special exception made under extraordinary circumstances, driven by compassion and the desire to provide support to a family in mourning.

As a community, we stand together to support and comfort those affected by such horrific act of violence. It is our hope that the DeGuzman family finds solace in their time of mourning, and we encourage the people of Hawai‘i to have this family in their thoughts during this difficult time.

