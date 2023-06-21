Lubricants for Wind Turbines Market Size & Share to Surpass $275.9 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lubricants for Wind Turbines Market is valued at USD 155.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 275.9 Million by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

One of the most significant economic areas is the Lubricants for Wind Turbines business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for Lubricants for Wind Turbines, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the Lubricants for Wind Turbines market growth over the forecast period. One of the main factors that favorably affect the demand for Lubricants for Wind Turbines is the growth of the wind power industry. The increased demand for renewable energy sources has led to expanding wind power projects worldwide. Wind turbines require high-quality lubricants to ensure smooth and efficient operation, which has increased the demand for lubricants specific to wind turbines.

Additionally, advancements in lubricant technology have led to the development of environmentally friendly lubricants, which are gaining popularity in the wind power industry. These aspects are expected to continue to fuel the growth of the global lubricants for wind turbine market in the coming years.

The European lubricants market for wind turbines has the highest market revenue due to the growing demand for renewable energy sources and the need for high-performance lubricants that can withstand harsh wind turbine operating conditions. High-performance lubricants such as synthetic, bio-based, and mineral-based lubricants are used extensively in wind turbines for optimal performance and increased efficiency. Wind turbine manufacturers are also focusing on developing improved lubrication systems that can enhance the durability and sustainability of wind turbines. The growth in investments in wind energy and the adoption of government regulations to reduce carbon emissions are anticipated to drive the growth of Europe's lubricants market for wind turbines.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Energy to Boost the Market

The global lubricants for wind turbine market has been witnessing increasing demand due to the continuous growth of the wind energy sector. The widespread adoption of wind turbines across several countries, coupled with initiatives taken by governments to reduce carbon emissions, is expected to propel the demand for lubricants in the wind turbine market. In recent years, the market has observed several technological advancements in the lubricants industry, further fueling the demand for wind turbine lubricants. Furthermore, the rising awareness of the benefits of using high-quality lubricants for wind turbines is projected to bolster market growth in the coming years. Factors such as the growing demand for renewable energy sources and the increasing number of wind turbine installations are expected to drive the demand for lubricants in the wind turbine market in the foreseeable future.

Shift Towards Biodegradable and Eco-Friendly Lubricants to Impact the Market

The global market for wind turbines has been witnessing a shift towards biodegradable and eco-friendly lubricants in recent years. Using conventional lubricants increases the risk of oil spills and environmental contamination, leading to severe consequences for both human health and the environment. On the other hand, biodegradable lubricants minimize the risk of pollution by breaking it down into harmless components and reducing the harmful impact on the environment. Besides, eco-friendly lubricants are also beneficial in reducing the maintenance requirements for wind turbines and extending their operating life cycle. These factors are driving the adoption of biodegradable and eco-friendly lubricants in the global market for wind turbines and are expected to boost demand in the future.

Top Players in the Global Lubricants for Wind Turbines Market

Axel Christiernsson AB (Sweden)

Klüber Lubrication (Germany)

Total Lubricants (India)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

Sinopec Group (China)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Dow Corning (U.S.)

SKF (Sweden)

Quaker Chemical Corporation (U.S.)

Southwestern Petroleum Corporation (U.S.)

China National Petroleum Corporation (China)

Shell PLC (UK)

BP PLC (UK)

Indian Oil Corporation (India)

Chevron Corporation (U.S.)

Eneos Holdings (Japan)

CNOOC (China)





Top Trends in Global Lubricants for Wind Turbines Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Lubricants for Wind Turbines industry is the growing number of wind power installations. Wind power installations rapidly grow worldwide, driven by government initiatives, renewable energy targets, and declining costs. This trend is anticipated to continue, which will drive demand for lubricants for wind turbines.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Lubricants for Wind Turbines industry is the advancements in lubricant technologies. The development of advanced lubricant technologies and formulations with superior anti-wear and anti-foaming properties is enhancing wind turbines' overall efficiency and performance. This trend is expected to continue by introducing more advanced formulations with better wear protection and reduced environmental impact.

Top Report Findings

Based on the Lubricants Type, the Gear Oils category controls most Lubricants for Wind Turbines market's revenue. These oils are used for lubricating the gears and gearboxes in wind turbines, which are subjected to high levels of stress and temperature variations. The increasing demand for wind energy, coupled with the need for efficient operation and maintenance of wind turbines, is fuelling the growth of the gear oils market in this industry.

Based on the Oil Replacement Cycle, the 12 Months and Above segment in the global lubricants for wind turbine market is expected to experience steady growth over the next few years. This segment primarily includes long-term lubricants designed to provide optimal protection and performance for wind turbines.

Based on the Turbine Components, the Gearbox segment in the global lubricants for wind turbine market is expected to expand significantly. Using lubricants in wind turbine gearboxes is crucial in preventing wear and tear and improving the turbine's efficiency. With the increasing adoption of wind energy, the demand for lubricants for gearbox applications is expected to rise, driving the growth of the global lubricants for wind turbine market.

Based on the Application, the Offshore category plays a crucial role in the global market, providing lubrication solutions for wind turbines installed in marine environments. Offshore wind farms are becoming increasingly popular due to the availability of stronger and more consistent winds. Still, they also face unique challenges, such as harsh weather conditions, saltwater corrosion, and higher maintenance costs. Lubricants specifically formulated for offshore wind turbines help improve their reliability, efficiency, and lifespan, making them a crucial part of the global lubricants for wind turbine market.

Top 10 Players Generates Majority Revenue of Global Lubricants for Wind Turbines Market

The global lubricants for wind turbines market is highly competitive, with many players. The report found that the major players in the Lubricants for Wind Turbines market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell, BP Plc, Chevron Corporation, Total Lubricants, Klüber Lubrication, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Sinopec Group, Indian Oil Corporation, and SKF. Many companies are focusing on developing advanced lubricants that can withstand extreme environmental conditions and meet the specification requirements of various wind turbine manufacturers. Moreover, companies are also investing in strategic partnerships and collaborations with wind turbine manufacturers and suppliers to expand their market share. Furthermore, the market is also characterized by the presence of small and medium-sized enterprises that are targeting niche markets. These companies are focused on providing customized lubrication solutions for specific wind turbine models and have a strong regional presence. As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, the top 10 companies are responsible for generating the majority of revenue in the global market.

Grease Category in Lubricants for Wind Turbines Market to Generate Over Significant Revenue

The global lubricants for wind turbines market has been increasing steadily in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the expansion of wind energy installations worldwide. Among the various types of lubricants used in wind turbines, grease has emerged as a key segment, accounting for a significant market share.

Grease is a thick, semi-solid lubricant that reduces friction between moving parts in wind turbines. It is typically made of base oil, a thickener, and additives that improve its performance and extend its lifespan. Grease is critical for ensuring the smooth operation of wind turbines, as it helps to keep the bearings and other components well-lubricated and protected from wear and tear.

The demand for high-quality, long-lasting grease products is increasing as the wind turbine industry continues to grow. Manufacturers of grease products are investing in research & development to develop new formulations better suited to wind turbines' demanding conditions, such as high speeds, extreme temperatures, and harsh weather conditions.

One key trend in the grease segment of the lubricants for wind turbine market is the shift towards synthetic and bio-based greases. These types of greases offer several advantages over conventional mineral-based greases, including improved performance, longer lifespans, and reduced environmental impact. Synthetic and bio-based greases are also more compatible with the materials used in wind turbines, such as plastics and composites.

Another important factor driving growth in the grease segment of the lubricants for wind turbine market is the increasing adoption of preventative maintenance practices. Wind turbine operators recognize the importance of regular maintenance and lubrication to prevent breakdowns and extend the lifespan of their equipment. This has led to a greater demand for high-quality grease products that can withstand the rigors of wind turbine operations and provide long-term protection.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Lubricants for Wind Turbines Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Lubricants for Wind Turbines Market Segmentation

By Lubricants Type

Gear Oils

Grease

Hydraulic Fluids





By Oil Replacement Cycle

6-12 Months

12 Months and Above

By Turbine Component

Gear Box

Blade

Rotor

JAW

Other Turbine Components





By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 155.9 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 275.9 Million CAGR 8.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Axel Christiernsson AB, Klüber Lubrication, Total Lubricants, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec Group, Evonik Industries, Dow Corning, SKF, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Southwestern Petroleum Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Shell PLC, BP PLC, Indian Oil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Eneos Holdings, CNOOC Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/lubricants-for-wind-turbines-market-0509/customization-request

