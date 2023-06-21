ICAHN ENTERPRISES SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Icahn Enterprises L.P. - IEP

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until July 10, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NasdaqGS: IEP), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.



Get Help

Icahn investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-iep/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Icahn and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 10, 2023, pre-market, the Company disclosed that the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises on May 3, 2023 seeking production of information relating to the Company and certain of its affiliates’ “corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials.”

On this news, shares of Icahn fell $5.75 per share, or 15.1%, to close at $32.22 per share on May 10, 2023.

The case is Osaneme Okaro v. Icahn Enterprises L.P., No. 23-cv-21773.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.