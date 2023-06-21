RunwayTO I Fashion Show Showcases Renowned Designers and Models

RunwayTO

RunwayTO Fashion Show will present designs by renowned designers Noor Alkhalili, Anna F Semblante, Khaz, Kareem David and Anand Srivastava.

Where fashion meets compassion” — RunwayTO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to be captivated by the mesmerizing fashion event of the season! On July 21st, RunwayTO proudly presents a sensational fashion show that will transport you into the realm of high fashion and artistic expression. Showcasing the talents of 40 incredible models, this highly anticipated event will feature captivating designs by renowned designers Noor Alkhalili, Anna F Semblante, Khaz, Kareem David and Anand Srivastava.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, "RunwayTO" carries a meaningful purpose. In partnership with Food For The Poor Canada, we aim to support their significant work across the Caribbean and Latin America. By attending "RunwayTO," guests will not only be treated to an extraordinary fashion experience but also contribute to the noble cause championed by Food For The Poor Canada. A portion of the event's proceeds will be donated to support their initiatives, making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

This extraordinary event would not be possible without the generous support and collaboration of our esteemed sponsors and partners. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the following organizations for their invaluable contributions:

Orange Model Management Inc. - www.orangemodels.ca

Flow Hair Care

MyAgencyPal - www.myagencypal.com

Parkdale Hall

Evolve Magazine

Biz Fashion

Drishti Magazine

Tryste Media

Kanvas

Signature Media

White Balance Photography - www.wbphoto.ca

Promo Models - www.promomodels.ca

Usman Khan Realtor - www.usmankhanrealtor.com

Keystroke Solutions

Their dedication and commitment have played a vital role in making "RunwayTO" a reality, enabling us to create a platform for designers and models to shine while making a positive impact on communities in need.

As the anticipation builds, fashion aficionados can visit the official "RunwayTO" website at www.runwayto.com for more information about the event, including ticket availability, designer profiles, and sneak peeks of the showcased collections. Stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcements by following RunwayTO on social media.

For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes, please contact Clarisse Guidoux at info@runwayto.com

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the magic unfold at "RunwayTO" on July 21st. Join us as we embark on a fashion journey like no other, where creativity knows no bounds, style takes center stage, and together, we make a difference.

About RunwayTO:

At Runwayto, we believe that fashion is a form of self-expression that empowers individuals to showcase their unique style. Our mission is to bring together designers, models, and fashion enthusiasts to celebrate creativity, diversity, and inclusivity. As part of our runway shows, we aim to inspire confidence, elevate emerging talent, and promote sustainable practices.

www.runwayto.com

