House Resolution 152 Printer's Number 1587

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2023, as "Juneteenth Independence Day" in Pennsylvania in recognition of June 19, 1865, the date on which slavery was abolished finally in all regions of the United States.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.