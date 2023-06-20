House Resolution 149 Printer's Number 1547
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2023, as "Korean-American Citizenship Day" in Pennsylvania to celebrate the first naturalization of a Korean-American citizen in 1890.
