Closure of the H-1 westbound Waipahu off-ramp (Exit 8B) on Wednesday, June 21

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oʻahu motorists of a full closure of the Waipahu off-ramp (Exit 18B) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Wednesday, June 21, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for emergency attenuator repairs.

During closure hours, motorists are advised to take the Waikele/Waipahu offramp (Exit 7), as an alternate route to Waipahu. Electronic message boards have been posted notifying motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures at the work zone. Roadwork is weather permitting.

